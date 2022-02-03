Three Illinois State Troopers struck while working during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Illinois State Police Troopers were hit while working during the winter storm that impacted central and downstate Illinois yesterday.

Police said at 7:40 a.m., a District 9 Trooper was parked in the left shoulder on Interstate 72 near Illiopolis, assisting a stranded driver, when a gray Chevrolet Impala failed to yield, slid off the roadway and struck the officer’s car. 29-year-old Anthony Newman, of Springfield, was uninjured, but the trooper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

At 12:36 p.m., a District 10 Trooper was driving on Interstate 57, south of Mattoon, when a black 2016 Chevrolet Trax passed the trooper’s squad car then lost control, and struck the rear of the squad car. Police said neither the driver, Dalton McCarthy, 20, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, nor the trooper were injured.

At 3:22 p.m., a District 9 Trooper was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway on Interstate 72, near Springfield, when a vehicle on the ramp lost control on the ice and hit the squad car. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the other car was uninjured.

“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely haveto get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”