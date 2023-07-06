CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People just outside of Chicago are fed up with their water situation after three mains broke in one day.

The breaks on Sunday impacted hundreds of “Aqua Illinois” customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and unincorporated Lake County. About half of those people now have service back, but they still need to boil water before using it.

Lake County Public Works is keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We have tested, done some initial preliminary testing, which has come back with no issues, no signs of water quality impairment, but we’re gonna wait until Aqua says, you know, the pressure has been stabilized,” said Joel Sensenig, assistant director of Lake County Public Works.

“The pressure will just continue to build up and get stronger, and they’ll see some discolored water, because it stays in the pipes for a little bit,” added Jim Bilotta of Aqua Illinois.

That boil order could stay in effect for the next two days. Hawthorn Woods’ mayor said that it is not business as usual until the all-clear is given.