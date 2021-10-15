Three injured in multi-car accident on Latham Road Friday morning

OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday morning, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Latham Road and Pulver Drive after a report of an accident.

Once arriving, deputies found that three vehicles were involved in the accident around 9:10 a.m.

One male driver was transported to a Rockford hospital with what’s believed to be life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was a male and female driver of the other two vehicles, they were transported to Rockford hospitals with minor injuries.

During the initial investigation, it was found that two of the vehicles were traveling west on Latham Road were stopped when the third vehicle that was also going westbound, struck them from behind.