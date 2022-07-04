MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old man was hospitalized with a serious head injury after causing a crash that also sent a 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man to the emergency room.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 11:13 a.m. today at the intersection of N. STH 213 at N. CTH M when a black 2015 Chevy Cruze ran a stop sign and crashed into a red 2018 Kia Forte.

The 70-year-old driver of the Cruze was listed as being in stable condition and was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and Failure to Fasten Seatbelt.

The two young adults were treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.