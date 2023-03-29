CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash at I-39 and S. Perryville Road on Wednesday afternoon backed up traffic as first responders rushed in to administer aid.

The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. Debris was seen scattered across the roadway and the median. A semi and a van were apparently involved.

Cherry Valley Police issued a warning for drivers to avoid the area. All eastbound traffic from Alpine Road to Harrison Avenue has been shut down, as well as westbound traffic on Bypass 20 at Harrison Avenue.

Photo: Cherry Valley Fire Department

Photo: Cherry Valley Fire Department

Photo: Gayle Jepsen

DEVELOPING…