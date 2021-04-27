Three Janesville men arrested after reported gunshots; one allegedly points gun at officers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–Three people are facing charges after Janesville Police officers responded to reports of gunshots Monday night.

Officers say they made contact at the residence of 412 S. Academy Street around 10:37 p.m.–that’s when Dylan Madonna, 19, allegedly pointed a handgun at them when he opened the front door of the house.

Madonna dropped the gun and was arrested without any incident. He is charged with first degree of recklessly endangering safety.

While conducting a search warrant, officers say they found another gun, shell casings, and drug paraphernalia inside the home as well.

Two more men were arrested at the same time. Jacob Ramos, 28, was charged with felony fugitive complaint. Carlos Ramos, 23, was charged with possession of THC.

Officers say a toddler was also inside the house.

