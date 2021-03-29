Three men, 1 teen, arrested for gun crimes in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three men and a teen in separate gun crimes over the weekend.

Jaquan White, 23, was arrested on Thursday, March 25th after officers pulled him over in the 1400 block of S. Main Street around 4:45 p.m. Police say they found a stolen, loaded gun with an extended magazine under the passenger seat of his car.

White (no mugshot available) was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Tyrone Sykes, 29, was arrested on Friday around 5:35 p.m., during a traffic stop near W. State Street and N. Johnston Avenue. Police say a loaded gun was recovered during the investigation.

Sykes was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

An unnamed 17-year-old teen was arrested after a large party in the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue on Friday, around 10:45 p.m. Officers saw three people exit the party, two of whom were armed, police said. As the officers approached, the suspects ran. Police were able to chase down and apprehend the 17-year old, and recovered a loaded gun on his person, officials said.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Bryan Snow, 35, was arrested on Saturday, March 25th, after officers were flagged down by a resident in the 1100 block of Winnebago Street around 10:35 p.m. The witness said Snow was in his front yard shooting a gun. Police found the weapon and took Snow into custody.

Snow was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.