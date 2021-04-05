Three men arrested in gun, drug incidents over the weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three men in traffic stops over the weekend in which guns and drugs were recovered.

On Friday, April 2nd, police say officers stopped a car at N. Main and Halsted Road at 8:35 p.m. and recovered a loaded handgun and 13 grams of cocaine in the car.

Elliot Cossey, 31, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Elijah Leigh, 32, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1100 block of N. Central around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday and said they were able to see a handgun in plain sight inside the car. Along with the weapon, police say they found 127 grams of cannabis.

Aldridge Nolan, 22, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.