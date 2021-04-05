Three men arrested in gun, drug incidents over the weekend in Rockford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aldrige Nolan, Elliot Cossey, Elijah Lee. Photos: Winnebago County Jail.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three men in traffic stops over the weekend in which guns and drugs were recovered.

On Friday, April 2nd, police say officers stopped a car at N. Main and Halsted Road at 8:35 p.m. and recovered a loaded handgun and 13 grams of cocaine in the car.

Elliot Cossey, 31, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Elijah Leigh, 32, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1100 block of N. Central around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday and said they were able to see a handgun in plain sight inside the car. Along with the weapon, police say they found 127 grams of cannabis.

Aldridge Nolan, 22, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories