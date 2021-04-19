Three Rockford men arrested on gun charges during weekend traffic stops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford Police arrested three men in traffic stops over the weekend in which guns were recovered.

On Friday, April 16, police say officers stopped a car at the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 6 p.m. Police say they recovered a loaded handgun.

Zion Pryor

Zion Pryor, 19, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Over an hour later, officers say they chased after another vehicle that fled the scene during a traffic stop at the 2900 block of Kenmore Avenue. The suspect, Jonathan Newton, also fled on foot before being caught and taken into custody.

Johnathan Newton

Newton, 30, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Habitual Criminal.

On Saturday, April 17, at 11:25 p.m., officers say they encountered a felon with three outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Adams Street. Police K9 helped find a loaded gun inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Antonio Swain

Antonio Swain, 35, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

