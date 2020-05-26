Three men arrested in Rockford over Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three men for various weapons, resisting arrest, and fleeing from police incidents over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday at 1 a.m., police say Stephan Ross-Traylor, 24, sped away from patrol officers who tried to pull him over in the area of Broadway and 18th Street.

According to police, Ross-Traylor crashed into another car on Charles Street. Police say he was suffering from minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then into police custody. He was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and various traffic charges.

Ross-Traylor’s passenger, Keanthony Spence, fled from the crash site on foot and was later found hiding in a backyard near 28th Street, according to authorities. He was cited for Resisting Arrest and released.

On Sunday at 9 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Cunningham Street for a report of shots fired.

Benigno Sanchez, 42, was arrested after several shell casings were found in the street. He was charged with Reckless Discharge, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, and no Firearm Owner’s Identification card, for which he is not eligible.

On Sunday at 11:30 p.m., police had to deploy stop sticks to halt a fleeing car after it sped way from police in the area of Custer and Grenshaw. Police say the car was found abandoned in an alley in the 2100 block of Church Street, and the driver, 27-year-old Anthony Rivera, was caught while trying to leave in another vehicle.

Rivera was charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Driving Under the Influence, and various traffic charges.

