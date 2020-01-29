Three men arrested in Wednesday drug raids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Federal agents arrested two Rockford men and a man from Rockton on drug and conspiracy charges Wednesday, after several morning raids.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement agents served search warrants at multiple locations, where 10 handguns, 100 grams of crack, 90 grams of heroin, 4.5 kilograms of marijuana, and $30,000 were recovered.

Antowan Lambert, 42, of Rockton, and Jesse Leavy, 35, of Rockford, were arrested on charges to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

In a separate case, Sammy Gordon, Jr., 31, was charged with distribution of fentanyl and heroin in Rockford.

Lambert and Leavy face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted. Gordon, Jr. could face 40 years.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

