Three men arrested Monday in Rockford, faces weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men were arrested by Rockford Police on Monday, and multiple handguns were recovered, during several incidents in the city.

According to police, 24-year-old DLeon Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Elm Street around 10:55 p.m., during which officers found 2 handguns, a magazine, and two extended magazines with ammunition.

Johnson was charged with 2 counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Traffic Violations, and an Outstanding Contempt warrant.

Then, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the Stockyard Rock Burger Bar, at 908 W. Riverside, for a report of a man with a gun. Alejandro Alejos, 36, was identified as the subject. He was found outside the bar and was taken into custody without incident.

Alejos was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

At 11:15 p.m., officers tried to stop a car near the McDonald’s on Harrison Avenue when a passenger, later identified as Armani McCullum, 22, allegedly fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later, in possession of a stolen handgun.

McCullum was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Handgun.