CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested three men for the murder of Carl Gordon Jr., who went missing in 2020 and was later found dead in a river.

Police say Gordon was last seen in the Joliet area on his Harley Davidson. He was reported missing on May 29th, 2020.

Carl Gordon, Jr. Photo: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

His body was found in the Calumet-Sag Channel in Blue Island on June 18th, 2020.

Today, police announced the arrest of Jerell Burnett, 43, of Chicago; Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin; and Cody Matthews, 29, of Marengo, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful restraint, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Photos: Illinois State Police

All three men were arrested on September 19th.