Three men charged with shooting at undercover Rockford Police Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men have been charged after allegedly opening fire on a Rockford Police Officer and chasing him in a car.

According to court documents, the undercover officer was following a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger in the area of N. Court Street and Whitman Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer reported that the Charger made a U-turn and began speeding back toward him, at which point the he reported hearing gunfire as bullets struck his vehicle.

The officer drove south on Grant Avenue, and the Charger reportedly chased after him, with the occupants hanging out of the passenger side windows, shooting.

In total, police said at least 19 rounds were fired.

The officer lost control of the car at the dead end of Grant Avenue, but the Charger drove off.

A short time later, police were notified of three suspects running from a red Charger in the area of 17th Street and 12th Avenue.

Officers later found Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, 21, in the 900 block of 11th Street.

Jade Carter, 18, and Maurice Citchen, 19, were found in the area of Broadway and 15th Street.

Carter has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Citchen has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Stucke has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

During later questioning, Stucke said he was unaware that his intended victim was a police officer, and told investigators he was “defending himself.” Carter reportedly told police he had made a “mistake” and “was willing to accept the consequences.”

“As we look at the young ages of the suspects, this shows us that we need to do more work with our youth community partners to help curb the violent behavior perpetrated by young people,” Chief Carla Redd said in a statement on Friday.