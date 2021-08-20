Three men wanted by Janesville Police after stealing wallet, making credit charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public to help identify three men who allegedly stole a wallet and rand up $5,000 in credit card charges.

According to police, the wallet was stolen from a victim at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, on Monday.

Police said the trio were later spotted at Walmart, making purchases using the stolen credit cards.

The suspects were seen driving a dark colored Honda CRV. Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact Janesville Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories