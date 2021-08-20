Three men wanted by Janesville Police after stealing wallet, making credit charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public to help identify three men who allegedly stole a wallet and rand up $5,000 in credit card charges.

According to police, the wallet was stolen from a victim at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, on Monday.

Police said the trio were later spotted at Walmart, making purchases using the stolen credit cards.

The suspects were seen driving a dark colored Honda CRV. Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact Janesville Police.