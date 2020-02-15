Three missing children from Minnesota found near Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — Three endangered missing children from Scott County, Minnesota were found passing through Janesville with their mother on Saturday.

Police say an officer from the Janesville Police department discovered the vehicle believed to contain the three missing children (ages 10, 12 & 16) after receiving information from Rock County Dispatch.

The officer saw a 2016 Toyota Sienna leaving the TA Express in Janesville and followed the suspected vehicle.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office & Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the officer and stopped the van without incident near the LaPrairie Weigh Station north of Beloit.

Officials tell us that the children were traveling with their mother, Sviatlana Buka who does not have legal custody.

All three children were taken into protective custody and brought back to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office to be turned over to their father.

