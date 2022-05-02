ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently trying to solve three murders that happened just days apart.

A woman was killed on Greendale Drive a week ago from Monday, followed by a man being killed on Grant Avenue on Wednesday and a 42-year-old man being killed late Saturday night on Lapey Street off of Brooke Road and 11th Street.

Police talked to witnesses at the Lapey Street scene who said that a man was shooting into a house before running away. The 42-year-old victim died at the scene.

Saturday’s murder was the seventh one this year. Information on any of the shootings should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or through an anonymous tip on Rockford Police’s TIP 411 app.