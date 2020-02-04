Three new attractions coming to Discovery Center Museum’s outdoor area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford’s children museum lands some extra cash to continue bringing visitors to the Stateline.

The Illinois Office of Tourism distributed $1.9 million of tourism grants across the state.

More than $25,000 went to the Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center Museum is one of the top destinations in Northern Illinois, and because of that the state awarded money to continue driving tourism into the area.

The local museum plans to use that money for new additions to their outdoor attractions.

“We know we’re a destination, we know that we drive tourists to come here,” said Discovery Center Museum Marketing Director, Ann Marie Walker. “We get depending on time of year, about 50-60% of our visitors come from outside of Rockford.”

Soon visitors will be able to see three new attractions in the outside area.

“Come summer when the park is open there will be lots of new things for kids to do,” said Walker. “We’ve got one thing that’s called the palmetto swing. We think that’s going to be really fun for kids of all ages, I can even see moms and dads climbing in that.”

An infant swing and a structure called the “globe” will be added too.

“Now when families come and they want to be outside, there’s really something for them to do for all ages,” Walker said.

Leonard Cassaro has been taking his grandkids to the local museum twice a week for a couple years now.

“When they’re happy, I’m happy,” Cassaro said. “This is a great educational thing for the kids from a to z it teaches kids a lot of different things.”

Kids of all ages are looking forward to the three new additions.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau also received a grant for over $27,000.

