JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested three people after they responded to a report of a person shot outside an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to Janesville Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Memorial Drive for a report of a person shot outside of the complex.

When police arrived, they did not find anyone suffering injuries.

Later, they learned that Sharod Winters, 31, and Jessica Jackson, 43, were involved in an argument around 8:40 p.m. During the fight, police said Winters attacked another resident. Fuller arrived home and was physically attacked by Winters, drew a gun and fired one shot into the ground, and then physically restrained Winters until officers arrived.

Winters was charged with Disorderly Conduct and a Probation Violation for battery, making a threat to a judge prosecutor or law enforcement, strangulation, and disorderly conduct.

Jackson was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

They were taken to the Rock County Jail.

Fuller was charged with Disorderly Conduct while Armed, booked at the Janesville Police Department, and released.