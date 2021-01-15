Three people arrested after shooting on Kent Street early Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men and a woman were arrested following a shooting on Kent Street early Friday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were sent to the 600 block of Kent Street for several ShotSpotter alerts. Police say there were multiple adults in the home, one of whom, a 32-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that someone had driven by and shot at the residence. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

While police were at the home, they found a handgun and a rifle in a bedroom, authorities said.

David Thorn, 47, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.

David Thorn, Jr, 23, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon with a Defaced Serial Number, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Obstructing Identification.

Kristine Nicholas, 27, (mugshot not available) was charged with No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

While police were responding to the Kent Street house, they were told that a second house, in the 1000 block of S. Winnebago Street, was struck through a bedroom window where two people were sleeping.

Police did not explain how the two incidents are connected.