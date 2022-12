ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people are safe after a fire on Joan Drive, near the Hononegah Forest Preserve on Wednesday.

Fire crews said heavy fire was found in the garage of the home, which spread to the rest of the house.

The occupants were able to escape before the fire department arrived, and firefighters were able to rescue the family dog from the basement.

Damage to the house is extensive, officials said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.