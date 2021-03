BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Beloit PD received multiple calls about gunshots in the area of the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say three people were struck by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found near the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Summit Avenue.

Anyone who has information on this incident can contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or leave an anonymous tip here.