FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Three pets were killed early Monday morning after a garage caught fire in Freeport.

Officials said the fire started just before 2 a.m. at a home on Rotzler Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in smoke and flames.

In total, it took two hours to put the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the three pets died.

The damage is estimated at a $25,000 loss and crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.