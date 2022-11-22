FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month.

According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report of a suicidal subject on the East Stephenson Street Bridge on November 1st.

While Upmann engaged the man in conversation, Rosenstein and McClain were able to position themselves to prevent the man from jumping and were able to pull him back from the railing and restrain him without injury.

The man was then transferred to FHN Emergency for treatment.

“I want to say how proud I am of our officers that were able to be there for this individual and I think we all should be,” Freeport Chief Matt Summers said at a November 21st City Council meeting, at which the three officers were recognized.

“The citizens of Freeport and Stephenson County are fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement officers who risk their lives to save others,” added Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders. “They report for duty daily to protect the citizens they serve.”