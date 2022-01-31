Three Rockford jewelry stores broken into, one burglarized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after Zavius, Grunos, and Christopher’s jewelry stores were broken into Saturday morning.

Rockford police said someone smashed their way into Zavius Jewelers, at 2636 McFarland Road, around 2:30 a.m., but nothing was reported stolen.

At 2:50 a.m., someone threw a rock through the glass lobby door of Gruno’s Diamonds, at 801 N Perryville Road, but nothing was reported stolen in this case, either.

However, police said suspects did take several rings after smashing the front door of Christopher’s Jewelers, at 6585 Lexus Drive, at 3 a.m.