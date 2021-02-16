Three Rockford men and a teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun from a vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men and a teen were arrested in Rockford last week after they allegedly pointed a gun at a victim from inside a vehicle.

Rockford Police say three of the occupants ran once officers arrived a the scene, in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11th.

Police say all four were apprehended. Two guns were found inside the car, police say.

Thomas Brooks, 19, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting Arrest.

Tereontae Benford, 19, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Zamarye Charles, 19 (mugshot unavailable), was charged with Resisting Arrest.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with Resisting Arrest and Violation of the Controlled Cannabis Act.

