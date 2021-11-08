Three Rockford men arrested after police find stolen guns, drugs in traffic stop

Marco Aranda, Valentino Torres, Alejandro Sanchez. Photos: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men were arrested in Rockford on Saturday after stolen handguns, cocaine and cannabis were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police say officers stopped a car in the 500 block of 3rd Street at 3:40 p.m.

The two loaded handguns found in the vehicle were reported stolen out of Wisconsin, police said.

Marco Aranda, 20, was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

Valentino Torres, 26, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Alejandro Sanchez, 31, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

