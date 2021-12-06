Three Rockford men arrested for beating victim with a pole

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say three men were arrested Saturday for reportedly beating a man with a pole at Fairview and Rural on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Fairview Boulevard and Rural Street around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th.

Police said the 32-year-old victim appeared concussed and had several facial injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His attackers, Christopher Purin, 38, Daniel Johnson, 51, and Christopher Dickman, 31, were located and arrested.

Purin and Johnson were charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Mob Action.

Dickman was charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Mob Action.

All three were lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.