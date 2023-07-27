ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men are in custody on gun and ammo possession charges following a Wednesday run-in with police.

According to Rockford Police, the three were seen walking in the roadway in the 1300 block of S. Main Street around 8:15 p.m.

When officers attempted to make contact, one of the men, later identified as Terrance Greene, 19, fled the scene.

The remaining two, identified as Jathiya Thompson, 18, and Treveon Reed, 20, met with officers.

Reed was arrested after he attempted to flee during the meeting, and a gun was found on his person.

Greene was later arrested following a short pursuit, according to police. Another gun was located on the scene.

Reed faces four charges, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

Green also faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest while Thompson was charged with one count of possession of ammunition without valid FOID.

Green, Reed and Thompson were booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $7,500, $5,000 and no bonds, respectively.