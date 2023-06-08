ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford residents were arrested Wednesday following a search for a wanted sex offender.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 2600 block of Hanson Street, where police believed the wanted man, Adam J. Brock, was located.

Brock, 46, had a warrant for his arrest since January 5th for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of aggravated child sexual abuse in 2003, according to court documents.

Police allege the homeowner, Susan Henson, 67, said Brock was not at the residence and prevented police from entering.

Henson, along with daughter Amanda Henson, 44, and Ricky Haviland Sr., 52, then deadbolted and barricaded doors to the residence, court documents show.

Police later gained entry in the home, and found Brock hiding in the basement.

Haviland and both Hensons were charged with concealing a fugitive. Brock was charged with resisting an officer.

They were booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.