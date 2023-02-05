ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were already outside.

The fire was quickly put out, not spreading from the room it started in. No one was injured in the blaze.

Damages are estimated to be at $25,000. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.