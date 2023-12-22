ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were seriously injured early Friday morning after crashing their car into a tree on N. Springfield Avenue.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a Chevrolet sedan lost control while traveling northbound, went off the roadway, and struck the tree in the 2800 block.

First responders were summoned to the scene around 3 a.m.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to a local hospital by helicopter.

Two other passengers also suffered serious injuries and were also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.