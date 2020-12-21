Three suspects wanted in Beloit home invasion and robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
home invasion generic owen_1511977854726.jpg

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for three suspects who broke into a home on Vine Street on Saturday and robbed the occupants.

According to police, the victims were inside a home in the 800 block of Vine when three black males forced their way into the home by throwing a brick through a back window around 8:20 p.m.

Once inside, police say the suspects demanded money and then left the residence headed southbound toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The victims described the suspects as ranging in height from 5’8″ to 6′, medium builds, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories