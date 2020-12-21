Three suspects wanted in Beloit home invasion and robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for three suspects who broke into a home on Vine Street on Saturday and robbed the occupants.

According to police, the victims were inside a home in the 800 block of Vine when three black males forced their way into the home by throwing a brick through a back window around 8:20 p.m.

Once inside, police say the suspects demanded money and then left the residence headed southbound toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The victims described the suspects as ranging in height from 5’8″ to 6′, medium builds, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

