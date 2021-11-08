Three teens arrested after police investigate shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Pedro Ortiz, along with two teens, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested after police investigated a shooting on Saturday on Blaisdell Street.

Rockford Police say officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 1200 block of Blaisdell around 10:20 p.m.

Officers reported finding the three suspects in a yard, along with two loaded guns, one with an extended magazine, as well as cocaine and several Xanax pills.

Ortiz was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 15-year-old teen was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All three were taken into police custody.

