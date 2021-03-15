Three teens arrested for fleeing police; weapon recovered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three teens were arrested on weapons charges after a foot chase following a traffic stop last Thursday.

According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 500 block of Howard Avenue around 7:35 p.m. but the vehicle fled. Police say the three occupants eventually fled on foot and knocked on the door of a nearby house, but got no response. Police were able to chase them down and arrest each, according to authorities. A discarded gun was also recovered.

Coreyeon Young, 18, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and Resisting Arrest.

Another 17-year-old male was charged with Resisting Arrest.