FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago.

According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police said the driver refused to stop and drove through Freeport and eventually onto U.S. Route 20, at high speeds.

The car eventually stopped near Conger Road in Winnebago County, police said, and five occupants got out and ran.

Freeport Police, Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police troopers were able to arrest three of the suspects.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Chicago had a backpack that contained a loaded AR-15 rifle and 3 semi-automatic handguns. One of the guns was reported stolen from Gary, Indiana.

The teen, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was charged with Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Criminal Trespass to a Motor Vehicle. He was booked into the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anthony Ramsey, Jr, 18, of Chicago, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Criminal Trespass to a Motor Vehicle. He is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

Brian Robinson, Jr, 19, of Chicago, was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer and Criminal Trespass to a Motor Vehicle. He posted bond and was released from the Stephenson County Jail.

The trend of Kia and Hyundai car thefts has been felt around the country. Thieves have been exploiting the immobilizer flaw, and some are posting their illegal antics online.

Lawsuits have been filed against the companies, claiming a decision by both companies to rely on older technology led to an increase in thefts and an ensuing loss of value on the resale market.