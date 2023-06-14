STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three teens were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after they were thrown from an ATV.

Officers responded to Parker Road, about one mile west of Elmoville Road, in rural Stockton around 1:52 p.m., according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

They learned when they got to the scene that the ATV was traveling west on Parker when the operator failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. It hit a tree and fence, with all three occupants being throw from the vehicle.

The teens, one aged 13 and the others 14, were transported to the hospital, though none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.