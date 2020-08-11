Thrive Cafe to close downtown Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, owners of Thrive Cafe announced that they will be closing the downtown location. Thursday will be its last day open.

Staff says the Loves Park location off of Perryville will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

According to the restaraunt’s Facebook post, the head chef is no longer working with them so the kitchen and grill will be temporarily closed.

Staff say they will do their best to provide cold “grab and go” meals and other options.

