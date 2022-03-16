ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — From modern engineering to aboriginal engineering, Macktown Living History hosted an atlatl demonstration on Sunday in Rockton.

The atlatl was a hunting weapon used by the native people of the stateline. Organizers put on the event as a way of reminding current residents of how life used to look in the area.

“A lot of those things also carried forth through the Native American that was here just before Western settlement, but the atlatl is actually a spear-throwing device that was used by ancient cultures in their hunting,” said Constance Gleasman, Second Sunday event coordinator.

Macktown Living History puts on different learning events the second Sunday of every month.