Thunderstorms still possible Sunday evening, but severe risk lowering

Update: Slight risk shifted slightly further east – east of I-39 – for Sunday evening. A cold front moving in from the west will keep the risk for stronger thunderstorms this evening, but the overall coverage is looking very isolated. As we get further into the evening any storms that do develop will pose a hail risk, followed by wind risk given how strong winds are currently in the atmosphere. We’ll see our storm threat decrease after Midnight.

There remains a risk for strong, to even severe, thunderstorms Sunday evening but there are also some limiting factors that could prevent storms from developing at all. Morning storm activity helped to stabilize the atmosphere across much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin into the early afternoon. Lots of sunshine during the first half of the afternoon did help build up some of the instability, but the atmosphere still had a cap, or lid, on it preventing much storm development through the early evening.

Strong southwest winds have been able to bring in more moisture into northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois where dew point temperatures have warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. The increase in moisture has helped to weaken the cap some, especially over northeast Iowa. To our southwest lies a warm front, attached to an area of low pressure currently over Minnesota. Extending from the southwest of the low is a cold front that stretches back into southwest Iowa. Even though we’ve had some sunshine today, bubbling cumulus clouds have been hard to come by thanks to the cap on the atmosphere and warmer air arriving in the mid-levels. There has also been a decent amount of widespread low cloud cover that has now spilled into most of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Sunday evening, working to slow down the destabilization process. That combined with increasing warm winds aloft could lower our severe risk for later this evening.

Having said that, the atmosphere still does have quite a bit of energy thanks to the strong winds in the jet stream. If thunderstorms develop along or ahead of the cold front this evening hail would likely be the biggest risk, followed by wind. Our window for thunderstorms Sunday evening remains from roughly 7pm/8pm to Midnight. However, a current analysis does show that there is still a cap (lid) on our atmosphere in the mid-levels. If that holds strong to severe storms will be hard to come by later this evening.