ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday, October 14th is the final chance to nominate a teacher for the 2022 Golden Apple Teacher Award.

Nominations can be made at goldenappleofrockford.com, with a few sentences about nominated 6th to 12th Grade educator.

Entries can be made until midnight.

All of the Golden Apple finalists and winners will be honored at a banquet next Spring.