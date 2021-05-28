Tick population surging in northern Illinois, officials warn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Memorial Day weekend here at last, many people will take to the Great Outdoors, but health experts are warning to be on the lookout for ticks.

An Illinois state survey found the tick population is surging in northern Illinois. The tiny blood-sucking bugs could carry Lyme disease.

Experts suggest using EPA certified repellants to keep the pests away, and doctors advise tucking pants into socks and shirts into pants when outdoors.

Doctors also recommend doing a skin check for ticks once heading back indoors.

“Look in all the crevices, behind your ears, under your armpits where these ticks can hide, in your hair as well. And remove them as soon as possible,” said Dr. Casey Kelly of Case Integrative Health.

Experts say not all ticks are back, but its the black-legged or deer ticks that carry Lyme disease.

Since it’s difficult to tell which type of tick is dangerous, health officials say its best to avoid all of them, just to be safe.