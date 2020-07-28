Tilt Studio bans unaccompanied minors after 7p following incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tilt Studio / Tilted 10 at CherryVale Mall says it is instituting a new policy banning unaccompanied minors after 7 p.m. following an incident that occurred on Friday, July 17th.

According to a Tilt Studio statement, “On Friday, July 17th, 2020, several minors were observed standing on bowling alley lanes, running around the store, bumping into our younger guests, cutting in line, and loitering. Our managers spoke with the minors several times warning them this behavior goes against our policies. After talking with the minors our managers asked them to leave. When they refused to leave in a timely manner, police and mall security were called.

“At no point was anyone asked to leave because of the color of their skin or their race. This was a situation where several guests were asked to leave because they were causing a disturbance and loitering. Due to social distancing we have a limited number of people allowed inside our facility at one time, and we cannot allow guests to congregate inside to charge their phones.

“We have also implemented a new policy, which has already gone into effect: individuals under the age of 18 are not allowed inside after 7 p.m. unless accompanied by their parent or guardian.”

Tilt Studio and Tilted Ten is a 120,000 square foot venue that includes 12 hyper bowling lanes, a two-level black light laser tag arena, two 18-hole black light golf courses, bumper cars, and over 100 video, pinball, redemption and prize games, along with a restaurant and bar.

