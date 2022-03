ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of lives are saved every year with smoke alarms, and now is the time for residents to check and make sure that theirs are working.

As the country springs forward for daylight saving time, people are also reminded to check both their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Fire fighters said that the batteries should be changed twice a year.

Smoke alarms older than 10-years-old should be replaced.