ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now is a good time to toss your Christmas tree, as Rock River Disposal is set to begin collecting them starting today until January 19th.

The trash collector is asking that trees be bagged or cut into bundles that weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Trees that are not bagged should be placed alongside regular curbside garbage. All ornaments and decorations must be removed.

Trees that exceed four feet in height should be cut in half, officials said.

Fire authorities nationwide have warned that dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in a home, garage, or placed outside against a house.