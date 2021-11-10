Timeline of Hard Rock in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The wait is over.

Rockford cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the Hard Rock temporary casino Wednesday morning, and it was a celebration for the “Forest City.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that all of the work has paid off.

“You’re going to see this unbelievably transformed facility and just absolutely beautiful job of remodeling, and I know some will label it as a temporary casino, but when you walk in you will see there’s nothing temporary about it’s looks,” McNamara said.

It took years to get to this point for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the “Rebuild Illinois Act” in June of 2019, allowing casinos to be built in the “Forest City” and five others.

A few months later, city council picked Hard Rock’s proposal. Fast-forward to February 2021, the Illinois Gaming Board gave preliminary approval to Hard Rock Rockford, which meant that construction could start on the temporary site at the former Giovanni’s, 610 N. Bell School Rd, in June.