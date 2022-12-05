ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Users of Tinder in Illinois may be eligible for a claim in a class action lawsuit.

According to the Cook County Record, a lawsuit filed in October on behalf of plaintiffs Bria Randle, Vanessa Gusman, Kasie Sedwick, Nicole Demonte, Ainsley Jacobson, and Brandy Luker, accuse Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, of storing users’ facial scans in violation of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Tinder’s “blue checkmark” feature was only available to users who were “verified” via its Liveness Check and 3D Face Authentication process, the suit claims.

Once a user uploads a video selfie to the platform, Tinder “extracts facial geometries using facial recognition technology to generate a unique number or facial geometry template.”

The lawsuit contends that Tinder does not secure written consent from users, or details of how those facial scans will be used, shared, and destroyed, as required by Illinois law.

The lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook, Google, and Snapchat.

Facebook users received $400 each; Google users are expected to receive $150 each.

The Tinder case has been turned over to federal court where it awaits a hearing.