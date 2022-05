FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested a 17-year-old teen on Friday after they received a tip that he was armed.

According to police, officers located and stopped the teen around 8:10 p.m. in the area of South Oak Avenue and West Homer Street, and did find a gun on his person.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card.

He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.