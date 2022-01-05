Tips for a successful “Dry January”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost a week into the new year, and some people are working on new health and fitness goals.

For some, it is staying away from alcohol. Enter “Dry January.”

Doctors with UW Health said that alcohol has been on a climbing during the pandemic, especially among women. Experts said that activities like meditation and yoga can be a better outlet.

Both allow the same endorphins to be released, but not as quickly.

“We know a lot of alcohol use is, ‘I watch the game, I drink alcohol.’ So, finding other things you can swap in there, or, of course, as a doctor, I would support things like exercise in place of it, but those would be some strategies and then using family to keep you accountable,” said Dr. Noelle LoConte, Medical Oncologist at UW Carbone Cancer Center. “So, post it on social media. Tell your family. Tell your loved ones. Help them keep you to this Dry January.”

Cutting back on alcohol can also reduce one’s risk of getting cancer. Just over an estimated 4% of new cancer cases in 2020 were connected to alcohol use.