Tips for preventing holiday burglaries

(WTVO) — While Christmas is a time of giving for most, it is also the perfect opportunity for others to take.

Several police agencies said that they have noticed a trend over the years of increasing home burglaries in a time period between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

One officer recommended not leaving empty boxes outside of one’s home, because it allows burglars the chance to get a glimpse at what is inside.

“Especially after Christmas, the burglaries actually do tend to spike up, and in the past 16 years of working here, it’s a common trend that every time between Christmas and New Year’s, the burglaries of residences tend to go spike up a little more than usual throughout the year,” said Officer Martin Sandoval.

Sandoval recommended people to hold onto their empty boxes until their scheduled trash date.