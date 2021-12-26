Tips for preventing holiday burglaries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — While Christmas is a time of giving for most, it is also the perfect opportunity for others to take.

Several police agencies said that they have noticed a trend over the years of increasing home burglaries in a time period between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

One officer recommended not leaving empty boxes outside of one’s home, because it allows burglars the chance to get a glimpse at what is inside.

“Especially after Christmas, the burglaries actually do tend to spike up, and in the past 16 years of working here, it’s a common trend that every time between Christmas and New Year’s, the burglaries of residences tend to go spike up a little more than usual throughout the year,” said Officer Martin Sandoval.

Sandoval recommended people to hold onto their empty boxes until their scheduled trash date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories